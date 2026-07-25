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Help The One Who Helps Everyone: Brian!!!

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$24,679 USD

Fundraiser created byIan Lubbers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Davis

Help The One Who Helps Everyone: Brian!!!

“Best man I know.”

“A faithful shepherd and friend.”

“The kind of person who shows up—every single time.”

We know you agree with these words about Brian.

Brian is a devoted follower of Christ, a loving husband to Amy, and a father to three children. He faithfully serves as a pastor at First Baptist Church in Fairfield and is a steady presence in the community—a man people rely on, a friend who is always there, and a servant who consistently puts others first.

Now, the man who has helped so many needs our help.



The Issue

Brian has been facing a serious medical condition for the past three years that has significantly impacted his daily life. After years of testing, scans, bloodwork, and seeing doctors in multiple states, Brian received an official diagnosis:

Cerebral Venous Insufficiency (CVI) secondary to intracranial extrinsic compression of the left dural venous sinus and extrinsic compression of the left jugular vein by an elongated styloid process and prominent C1 tubercle. This causes blood to not be able to exit the head, resulting in a positive feedback loop of venous hypertension and brain swelling.



The Effect

  1. He is currently unable to work or serve in the ways he once did
  2. Even spending extended time with his family is difficult
  3. Most days are spent lying down in pain with a chronic daily headache, fatigue, and impaired cognition.
  4. Focus and energy are extremely limited
  5. Brian's neurologist advised him not to work at all, but Brian is determined to do as much as his body will allow.



The Result

This journey has come at a high cost:

  1. Significant medical debt has accumulated
  2. Brian has sought care from top specialists across the country, including UC Health, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, and doctors in Florida, Colorado, and New York.
  3. He has undergone dozens of tests, scans, and procedures in search of answers and relief
  4. Although Brian and Amy have received financial help from Christian Healthcare Ministries, their FBC church family, and some short-term disability from some insurance they had purchased long before Brian's injury, they do have medical debt and will accumulate future medical bills as the search for relief and healing continues. They also have the added burden of Brian's reduced income because he isn't able to take on a full workload.



The Hope

There is real hope.

A specialist in Colorado—an expert with over 25 years of experience—believes he can help Brian through a specific surgical procedure.

  1. 80% chance the surgery will significantly improve Brian’s condition
  2. 50% chance it may require a follow-up procedure

The surgery is scheduled for July 29, 2026, in Colorado. Brian will need to remain there for approximately two weeks to recover before he can safely return home.

The goals are simple: to get Brian back on his feet—serving his family, his church, and his community once again, and to relieve his medical debt.



The Ask

We are seeking to raise $35,000 to help cover:

  1. Existing medical debt
  2. The upcoming surgery and recovery expenses



Brian has carried the burdens of so many.

Now it’s our turn to carry his.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

Please consider donating to the Davis Family.


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