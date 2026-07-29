Help the need and help

My next-door neighbor is going through a lot of health problems, congestive heart failure. He just had two stents put in his heart and might possibly have to have open-heart surgery because he still has three clogs in his heart. We're trying to improve his living conditions due to his health. He has no family that will help. The whole house needs to be gutted and renovated. I have people that can do the work; we're just looking to get help for materials and the stuff needed for the house. Because of his health, he is no longer able to work.