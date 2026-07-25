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Help the Mitchell's Become Debt-free and Breathe

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJordy Mitchell

Help the Mitchell's Become Debt-free and Breathe

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts during one of the most difficult seasons we've faced. We are a family of four—a husband, wife, and two wonderful children—who have always done our best to provide for our family and handle our responsibilities. Unfortunately, over the past year, we've fallen into a financial hole that has become overwhelming.


We are currently carrying approximately $8,000 in debt. This debt wasn't created by luxury purchases or unnecessary spending. It came from trying to make it through everyday life: last year's Christmas so our children could have a memorable holiday, groceries as food prices continued to rise, monthly bills, and about $1,000 in medical expenses that we simply couldn't avoid.


To make matters more difficult, about $4,000 of what we owe is money borrowed from my father. When we had nowhere else to turn, he stepped in to help us keep our family afloat. We are deeply grateful for his kindness, and one of our biggest goals is to repay him and make things right. He helped us without hesitation, and we want to honor that sacrifice.


Like so many families, we're living paycheck to paycheck. Lately, it feels like every paycheck is gone before it even arrives. We cover the essentials, but there's never enough left to make meaningful progress on the debt. Instead of moving forward, we've found ourselves falling further behind despite our best efforts.


If you're considering helping our family, please know that your generosity would go directly toward paying off these debts, catching up on our financial obligations, and giving us the opportunity to finally breathe again. More than anything, your support would help lift an enormous weight off our shoulders and allow us to focus on raising our children instead of constantly worrying about how we'll make ends meet.


Whether you choose to donate, share our story, or simply keep our family in your thoughts, we are sincerely grateful. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to financial stability and a fresh start.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you may be able to offer.

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