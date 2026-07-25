Support Kris' Medical & Housing Fund.

Dear friends, family, and community,





We are reaching out during a time of sudden and unexpected hardship for our family. Recently, Kris was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. This diagnosis has been a massive shock to all of us, and our primary focus right now is ensuring he gets the medical care, rest, and treatments he needs to manage this condition.

Because of the physical toll of this illness, our family’s income has been deeply impacted. While we are doing everything we can to navigate the medical side of things, the reality of everyday expenses is catching up quickly.

Right now, our biggest worry is keeping a stable roof over our heads. We are launching this fundraiser specifically to help cover our mortgage payments over the next couple of months. Ensuring our housing is secure gives Kris the peace of mind he needs to focus entirely on his health and recovery, and keeps life as stable as possible for the girls.

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward our monthly mortgage payments and immediate housing costs while we adjust to this new reality.

If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small, and we are profoundly grateful for your generosity. If you aren't able to donate at this time, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, prayers, and support.