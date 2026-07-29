Help the Marchants Prepare to Launch

In 2027, Lord willing, the Marchants are headed to the Middle East to serve alongside an established team sharing the good news and supporting the local church there.





Part of our training involves a one-month stay at Missions Training International in Colorado. We are raising funds to cover the cost over a short period of time, and you can be a part of helping us get there! Our deadline for paying our fees is June 30.





Whether you feel led to give financially at this time or not, we would love for you to partner with us in prayer. Please click the red "follow" button below to receive email updates from us!