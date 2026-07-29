Help the Lee Family save their house





Mark and Rachel Lee are needing your help. They live in Palestine Texas with their 4 sons. The youngest is Isaac, 9 years old, who is a medically complex child, with End Stage Renal Disease. The past year has been very difficult for the whole family, as constant hospitalizations, surgeries, Hemodialysis appointments, infections and illness, have kept the family apart. It has taxed the family financially, and emotionally causing them to severely get behind on there bills, especially rent. After months of trying to juggle the regular bills, and incidentals of day to day life, they have found themselves with no more time to pay back rent and late fees.

They have no where to go, and with Isaac currently on home dialysis, it would be even more difficult to find someone to stay with who can accommodate his special needs. With eviction looming, there is no other choice than to ask for help from their friends and family. If you are feeling lead to help the family meet their goal, please do!