Help the Kageff Family Fight For Rene’





Just two months ago, Rene’ received a shocking diagnosis.





If you know Rene’, you know his heart. He loves the Lord and others wholeheartedly, he faithfully cares for and provides for his family, and has always been willing to stand in the gap for anyone in need. He is the kind of man who quietly shows up, serves others, and points people to Christ.





After searching for answers to why Rene’ was feeling sick and in pain, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Since then, every day has been filled with doctor’s appointments, treatments, medications, supplements, and therapies as they fight this battle together.





Despite significant pain and fatigue, Rene’ faces each day with remarkable faith, courage, and determination. But his physical condition is quickly declining and is in the advance stages of this disease.





Unfortunately, many of the therapies, medications, and supplements giving Rene’ the best chance to heal are not covered by insurance, and the financial burden has quickly become overwhelming. They need financial support to complete the necessary treatments. *The latest recommended treatment will require relocation as well as significant financial resources*.





Laura is also doing everything she can to help support their family through her corporate chair massage business. Corporate chair massage events provide the greatest opportunity for her to generate income to help cover Rene’s medical expenses.





If you know of a business, church, school, medical office, or organization that may be interested in offering chair massage to its employees or members, please connect Laura with the right person. A name and phone number or email is all she needs and she’ll take it from there. No business is too small or too large, and even one introduction could make a difference.





There are four meaningful ways you can help:





❤️ Pray for their and the Drs, wisdom and discernment and for Rene’s healing, pain relief, strength, restful sleep, and peace.





❤️ Give to help cover the growing costs of treatments, medications, supplements, and other medical expenses.





❤️ Share this campaign with as many people as possible! Send and resend to your family, friends, church, and community.





❤️ Connect Laura with businesses that she can discuss chair massage events with. One introduction could provide ongoing income to help sustain them during this difficult season.





Rene’, Laura and their three daughter’s faith remains firmly anchored in Christ. They know God is their Provider, their Healer, and their Hope. While they don’t know what tomorrow holds, they know who holds tomorrow, and they are trusting Him every step of the way.





Thank you so much for standing with Rene’ and his family through prayer, generosity, encouragement, and practical support. Every gift, every share, every business connection, and every prayer is making a difference, may God bless your generosity.





❤️🙏with gratitude and love,

Rebecca Crowers

(sister in Christ and family)







