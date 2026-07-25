Help the Jones family in need

I'm raising money to support my wife and 1 year old daughter as we wait on government clearances and medical tests. Three months ago, I lost my job—and not long after, I found out I was dealing with severe anemia and Crohn's Disease. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of medical care: two blood transfusions, ongoing iron infusions, and a series of tests and procedures to figure out what’s going on. I’ve had to undergo multiple dental extractions and starting a new treatment.





At the same time, life hasn’t slowed down around us. My older truck, a Honda Ridgeline broke down and needs roughly $3,000 in repairs—though with the rust damage underneath, I was told repairing may only grant me a few more months of use.





For now, we’re relying on a single vehicle, my wife’s car, to manage everything. On top of that, my mother-in-law is battling cancer and her condition has not been improving and is currently going through radiation treatments. My wife is in the process of becoming her full-time caregiver, which has been a long journey and is nearly finalized.





Between my own ongoing health issues and my wife balancing our home, our young daughter, and caring for her mother 20 minutes away, neither of us has been able to work. Our tax return helped us stay afloat for a short time, but those funds have now run out, and we’re facing mounting financial pressure with nowhere else to turn. I unfortunately had to forfeit the disability claim as we could no longer stay afloat financially and our landlord has threatened to send an eviction notice.





We’re asking for help to cover essential expenses—rent, medical bills, and the cost of repairing or replacing our vehicle so we can maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult transition. Any support, whether through a donation or simply sharing our story, means more to us than we can put into words.





Thank you for taking the time to read and for any help you can offer. God bless.