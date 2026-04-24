Help the Homeless

Someone I care about has recently become homeless and is facing an incredibly difficult situation. I’m starting this fundraiser to help them secure stable housing as quickly as possible. The funds raised will go toward a security deposit and first month’s rent, giving them the chance to move into an apartment and regain some much-needed stability and safety.





Having a place to call home can make all the difference. If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would be deeply appreciated. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal.





Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support. ❤️



