Help The Homeless

Their is a lot of people all over the United States losing their jobs and have a hard time holding on to them. This makes it hard to keep a roof over their families this has forced over half of the population to live on the street out of their vehicles with their children.The unemployment and even social security don't cover the cost of living anymore, it doesn't even cover storage building fees. If you could donate five or ten dollars this will start helping the ones that are suffering from our economy. Let's show everyone what it's like to stand united and what it like to be a Christian, an American. Help me to help the ones who are struggling and trying to help themselves. Thank you and God bless you. Just keep this in mind this could be you. Would you not want someone to help you and help feed your family till you got back on track.