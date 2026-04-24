Help the Harper Household Secure a New Home

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





For nearly eight years, we have maintained a stable living situation and built our home together. Over that time, our household has grown to include three adults and two beloved cats. In some sudden unfortunate news, we are now facing a housing crisis and are at risk of losing our home.

Our current living arrangement will end at the end of July, and we must find a new rental home in a very short amount of time. While all three adults in our household make contributions, our combined income of approximately $6,000 per month leaves little room to save for the significant upfront costs required to secure a new place to live.

We are seeking assistance to help cover the initial expenses of moving into a new rental, including application fees, security deposits, moving costs, and any necessary essentials needed to establish a new home for three people and two cats.

Every donation, no matter the contribution, will help our family move closer to safe and stable housing. Your support will also allow us to focus our income on ongoing rent, bills, and debt obligations while navigating this transition.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us and would help expand our reach during this difficult transition.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Every contribution helps give us a chance to keep our household together and move forward.

With gratitude,

The Harper Household