Help the Hansmanns move

June 15th Torri's7 year full-time job becsme a 17 hour weekly part-time job. She is recently single and moving July 18th to a rental with her 22 yo son. They both make the same and work similar jobs as pharmacy technicians. With the sudden pay loss, not only does this put a fault on any money saving, but also puts a stop on her medical. She sees 3 specialists and a Naturalpathic Dr. Does not take state insurance and she has been doing amazing things for Torri's health issues. The move was not planned, but rather a breakup, and now she is short from the goal of 5,300. They are halfway there currently and hate asking for help, but without you, they could not move into their next home and become independent. Please share if you feel inclined.