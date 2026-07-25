Help The Guyod Family after house fire

Lightning struck our house causing a fire that left us homeless with nothing. We are a family of 7, did not have renters insurance and appreciate any and all donations as we have lost everything and there is no insurance money to cover anything at all.

Honestly trying to come up with enough for a downpayment for a loan because we are a large family with limited options for finding a house. We are devastated but hopeful inside of Gods grace. God bless everyone and thank you for all of your prayers and help.







