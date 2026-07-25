Help the Gibson Family as son recovers from stroke

Hello! I'm friends with this beautiful family, Jeremy and Lauren, and their sons, Graham and Ambrose. Jeremy and Lauren recently moved back to their home church (Live Oak Church in Navarre, Florida) where Jeremy serves as one of the pastors. For the past 18 years they have served in churches in Pennsylvania, south Florida and South Carolina, doing ministry in worship ministry, worship songwriting, and teaching. Jeremy tells the story of what happened to Ambrose:





"On May 3rd our 9 year old son, Ambrose, suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a ruptured AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation). After a church event that night, we noticed he wasn't feeling well and was unable to move the left side of his face. Within moments he was unable to walk or communicate. The Sacred Heart ER in Navarre stabilized him before airlifting him to Pensacola Sacred Heart hospital. Praise God, after an emergency brain surgery Ambrose survived!





As of today (June 3rd), we have completed the first month of what will be a long journey for Ambrose. The doctors are very hopeful about his trajectory, but the most meaningful season of his recovery will take place in the next 8-12 months. His treatment will involve several months of neurorecovery-focused rehab. Currently, we are in Jacksonville FL, but we will be making trips to Pensacola for scheduled procedures and surgeries. Our hope is to be back home in Navarre in the month of August, where we can continue his treatment and care locally.





During this time, we appreciate your prayers for his strength, endurance, and growing trust in Jesus."





Funds that the Gibson family receives will go towards:

Lauren's lost income so she can focus on Ambrose's recovery Extra housing expenses Traveling expenses Medical equipment Expected out-of-pocket costs for treatment





First photo: left to right - Jeremy, Ambrose, Graham, Lauren

Second photo: Ambrose after emergency surgery

Third photo: Current Ambrose (first week of June)