Help the Flaherty Family During a Medical Crisis

Our Family Needs Help During a Medical Crisis





Our family is walking through one of the hardest seasons we’ve ever faced.





My stepdad, Doug, has recently been hospitalized with severe heart failure. Doctors have told us he urgently needs open-heart triple bypass surgery, along with surgery on his carotid arteries. His condition is extremely serious, and there is a real risk of stroke, heart attack, or even losing his life, either before or during surgery.





Because of his condition and other health complications, he is unable to work.





My mom, Leah, has been faithfully by his side through this entire hospital stay. She has missed so much work caring for him and being present through doctor visits and emergencies that she has now lost her job. At the moment, she is the sole caregiver while also trying to figure out how to provide for her and my stepfather.





Right now they are facing:





Major medical expenses

Loss of income

Ongoing hospital and recovery costs

Basic living expenses during this uncertain time









We are trusting God through this difficult season, but we also know that sometimes He provides through the generosity and kindness of others.





If you feel led, any support would mean the world to our family. Whether it’s a donation, sharing this page, or praying for my stepdad’s surgery and recovery, we are deeply grateful.





Please pray for:





A successful surgery

Protection from stroke or heart attack

Strength and peace for our family

Provision during this difficult time









Thank you so much for standing with us.

#SupportTheFlahertyFamily #HopeForDoug #HeartSurgery #FamilyInNeed #PrayersNeeded #HelpThisFamily





With gratitude,

Mikayla Smith / The Flaherty Family