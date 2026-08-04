Help the Eze Family Rebuild After Wildfire

My name is Ugochukwu Eze. After the devastating wildfires in the Spokane area, my wife Sophia and I lost the home we worked so hard to build and nearly all of our belongings. We're incredibly grateful we made it to safety, but we're now facing the unimaginable task of starting over.





We have two young children: our three-year-old daughter, Grace, and our one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Emma. Right now, our family is living in a trailer on the property of the church we have faithfully attended for years. We are surrounded by a caring community, but the road ahead will be long.





Your support will help provide immediate necessities such as clothing, food, diapers, toiletries, temporary living expenses, and other essential items as we begin rebuilding our lives. Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time.