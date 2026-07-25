Help the Edney family stay strong

"My husband is currently incarcerated at a facility far from our home, and at this time, in-person visits are not possible for our family. The distance has been difficult in all of us, especially our children. We are raising funds to help provide family meals, movie nights, and meaningful activities that allow us to stay connected, create positive memories, and support our children's emotional well-being during this difficult separation. Any donation or share of our fundraiser is greatly appreciated and will help our family remain strong during this challenging time."