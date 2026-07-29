Help the Duran Family Through Juan's Recovery

Juan Duran was recently seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and is facing a long recovery. He underwent surgery, and is expected to require a second surgery as part of his treatment. His doctors anticipate that he will be unable to work for several months while he heals and completes rehabilitation.





Juan is the primary caregiver for his and Katie's four-year-old twins. He also works as a guitarist and sound technician at Life Church Amarillo. During his recovery, he will be unable to provide childcare or maintain his normal work schedule, creating significant financial strain for their family.





As they navigate medical treatment, additional procedures, and rehabilitation, the family is facing ongoing household expenses, transportation needs, and lost income. We are raising funds to help ease these burdens and allow Juan to focus on healing and recovery.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference for their family during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Juan and his family in your thoughts and prayers.