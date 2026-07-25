Help the Deere’s Rebuild After Storm Damage

First and foremost, we are asking for prayers.





Help the Deere’s rebuild after being displaced from storm damage that occurred July 21, 2026.





For more than 20 years, this house was home. In a matter of seconds, traumatic storm damage changed everything for this family. Grandma, mom, dad, daughter, and son are left without a place to live.





We’re asking for your support to help ease the financial burden of starting over. Every donation will go toward helping the family secure stable housing and meet their most immediate needs, including:





-Security Deposit and First months rent

-Essential Household items

-Immediate relocation expenses





Losing your home is something no family ever expects.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help relieve the financial burden of this unexpected tragedy.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this with others.





Your support will make a meaningful difference during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with this family as they begin the long journey of rebuilding and finding a place to call home.





https://fox17.com/news/local/family-displaced-after-tree-crashes-into-clarksville-home-during-severe-thunderstorms-hillwood-subdivision-montgomery-county-red-cross-assists