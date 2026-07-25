Help the Cruz Family from flood disaster

Helllo family, friends, and people we have yet to meet. Our home was flooded during the "once in a lifetime flood" that occurred on July 21st, 2026. It was heartbreaking to see everything that we have worked for come to a halt, flooded, and washed away. We still have our lives, our pets, and the people we love, and thankfully nobody was hurt.

We are asking for your help. We understand money is tight for everyone. Anything you can donate will be greatly appreciated. We will humbly accept anything and everything from anyone who wishes to help. Our family is strong and we will overcome this one day at a time.