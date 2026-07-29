Help the Cool family get into a new house

update: we’ve been approved for a house!! We are so excited! Tentative move in date is next week!! There are still move in costs that need to be paid. Please help if you can!









My husband, Kyle, and I and our 4 children are needing to move out of our current house within the next month and a half due to the owner wanting to sell the house. We have been in this house for 11 years. With this has come unexpected costs. If we can sign a lease on la house by 6/29 then we get all of July free. We have a few options in nearby neighborhoods so that our kids can stay in their current schools. Please help us meet our goal. Please donate if you can. If not please share this. All funds will be used to pay for the deposit, signing fees, and any other costs associated with moving.