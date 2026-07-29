Help The Clymer Family Rebuild

Help Irwin & His Family Rebuild After Devastating Flash Floods





I am starting this fundraiser to help my dad Irwin and my younger brothers rebuild their lives after a devastating flash flood destroyed everything they owned.

What was once their home and safe place has been completely washed away. The rising waters of Red Creek took everything—their cabins, clothing, food, toys, personal belongings, and all the necessities they depended on. They were forced to leave with very little and currently have no place to live until the water recedes and rebuilding can begin.

At 65 years old, my father is facing the heartbreaking reality of starting over from nothing. No one should have to rebuild an entire life after losing everything in a matter of hours, but that is the challenge now before him and his family.

Any donation, no matter the size, will help provide essentials such as clothing, food, temporary housing, and basic necessities as they work to recover from this tragedy. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time.

"At 65, he'll have to start over again—but with your help, he won't have to do it alone."

❤️ Every share, prayer, and donation is deeply appreciated.



