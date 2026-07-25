Help the Clodfelters

Calling on our community! 🤍





Our dear friend Dura is currently in the hospital in Costa Rica at 39 weeks pregnant, facing an incredibly difficult and unexpected situation.





Dura and her husband Joshua Clodfelter recently made the faith-filled decision to move to Costa Rica, following what they believe is God’s calling on their lives. In the middle of stepping out in obedience and building a new life, everything suddenly changed.





While traveling, Dura suffered a severe fall and broke her ankle in multiple places. She was rushed to San José for emergency care, where doctors performed surgery that became far more complex than expected—requiring a plate and 10 screws to repair the damage.





In the days that followed, things became even more challenging. Dura developed multiple infections, leading to:

Additional surgeries to reopen and clean the wounds A central line for strong IV antibiotics An extended hospital stay (now over 2 weeks)





All of this while being 9 months pregnant, navigating intense pain with very limited medication options in order to protect her baby.





🙏 What She’s Facing Now

Recovery from multiple surgeries Ongoing treatment for infection Severe physical pain with limited relief options Emotional and physical exhaustion from a prolonged hospital stay Preparing to give birth any day while still healing





Through it all, baby Judah Clodfelter remains healthy, active, and strong—a constant reminder of God’s protection in the middle of this storm.





💛 Financial Need & How You Can Help

One of the biggest unknowns right now is medical coverage. Because this emergency happened shortly after their move, they won’t know if their insurance will cover these hospital stays, surgeries, and ongoing treatments until after this is all over. This has created a significant financial burden on top of an already overwhelming situation.





We are raising funds to help cover:

Emergency medical and hospital expenses in Costa Rica Surgeries and post-operative care Extended hospitalization, antibiotics, and medications Recovery support as Dura prepares for childbirth

Any donation—no matter the amount—will make a meaningful difference during this time.





🙏 Prayer Requests

Supernatural pain relief and strength Complete healing from infection, with no further surgeries needed Protection over baby Judah through every medication and procedure That Judah remains safely in the womb until the right time Peace, endurance, and renewed strength for both Dura and Joshua Clear provision and favor regarding medical coverage and finances





✨ A Note of Faith

Even in the middle of this, Dura continues to trust deeply in God’s plan. In a season that feels overwhelming, she is holding onto truth and hope.

“Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope…” — Romans 5:3–5





Closing

This journey has been painful, humbling, and stretching in every way—but also filled with faith, love, and the power of community.





If you feel led to give or pray, thank you for standing with Dura, Joshua, and baby Judah during this time.

🤍