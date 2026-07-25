Help The Chud Family

Dalton Eatherly, known as Chud the Builder, is a dedicated First Amendment auditor and contractor who was ambushed and violently attacked at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee. In the process of defending himself, he now faces serious charges, including attempted murder, in what many see as a clear case of two tiered justice.

This hardworking and honest man is currently locked up awaiting trial and facing the possibility of decades in prison. While he fights these charges, this fundraiser is solely for his family’s living expenses:

All funds raised through this campaign will be used for essential household needs.

Important Note: This campaign is not for legal fees, those fees are being handled separately. Every dollar raised here goes directly to supporting Dalton’s family’s day to day living costs while he is unable to provide for them.

Dalton has spent years peacefully documenting government overreach and exercising his First Amendment rights. Now his family needs your help to survive while he fights to clear his name and come home.

If you believe in self defense rights, fair justice, and supporting families during unjust legal battles, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Your support will directly help keep his family stable during this fight.

Thank you for standing with the Chud family.