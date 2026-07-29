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Help the Chow Family Rebuild

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$65 USD

Fundraiser created byEsther Chen

Help the Chow Family Rebuild

To all law-abiding citizens, small business owners, and Asian Americans who believe in law and order:


On June 1, 2026, a Richland County jury delivered a verdict of NOT GUILTY for Chikei "Rick" Chow, bringing a definitive legal end to a grueling three-year nightmare. The trial proved what the family has maintained since May 28, 2023: Rick Chow acted out of pure instinct as a father to protect his son, Andy, when a firearm was pulled and pointed at his son's life.


For years, Rick and his family operated the Xpress Mart Shell station on Parklane Road in Columbia, South Carolina. They were typical, hard-working independent store owners providing a service to the community. However, they did so under constant duress. Police records show that between 2018 and 2023, law enforcement was called to their storefront "hundreds of times" for violent assaults, grand larceny, armed robberies, and constant vandalism. Like many small business owners in high-crime areas, they operated in a state of perpetual vulnerability, simply trying to defend their livelihood.


The Crisis They Face Today

While justice prevailed in the courtroom, the reality on the ground for the Chow family is terrifying.

Loss of Livelihood: In the days following the initial incident, the Xpress Mart Shell station was heavily vandalized. Protesters and rioters smashed windows, looted merchandise from the shelves, defaced the building with graffiti, and effectively trashed the interior. The Chow family never reopened the doors. The business they poured their life savings into is gone, their sole livelihood has been destroyed, leaving them with zero income and mounting debts from years of legal defense.

Severe Safety Threats: Because the verdict of acquittal sparked renewed outrage and explicit calls for street justice and retaliation among local activist groups and segments of the Black community, the family cannot physically return to the area. For their own survival, Rick, his wife, and his children have been forced to leave their home behind and go into hiding.

Ongoing Legal Battles: Civil rights attorneys representing the deceased teen's family have already announced a massive civil lawsuit against Rick Chow. This means that even though he was cleared of criminal charges by a jury, the family's financial distress will continue through an expensive civil court battle.


How Your Donations Will Help

The Chow family committed no crime; they merely survived a dangerous situation and a grueling legal battle. Today, they are displaced, jobless, and living in fear. We are launching this fundraiser to provide them with an immediate lifeline.


Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

1. Emergency Relocation & Housing: Funding a safe, confidential place for the family to live away from immediate retaliatory threats.

2. Personal Security: Securing professional protection and safety measures for Rick, his wife, and his children.

3. Basic Living Expenses: Helping them buy groceries, pay healthcare costs, and survive while they are entirely unable to work.

4. Civil Legal Defense: Ensuring they have the funds to fight the upcoming civil lawsuits and protect what little they have left.


Rick Chow stood up to protect his son. Now, it is our turn to stand up and protect this family. Any contribution, no matter how small, will offer them a shield against this storm.

If you cannot donate, please share their story. Thank you for your immense kindness, generosity, and justice.

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