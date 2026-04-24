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Help the Brown Family with Medical Emergency Costs

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$1,100 USD

Fundraiser created byAngelica Brown

Help the Brown Family with Medical Emergency Costs

Jason is my love of 16 years and father to our two children, 12 and 10 years old. Please pray for us. If you don't know Jason personally, he has always been a physical, active, and capable person. As a family, we live a healthy lifestyle. Recently, he has been struggling with his health, but back in May of 2026 he ended up in the ER. He was dehydrated, anemic, and was found to be positive for E. Coli. After a week long hospital stay, we were sent home and began on his healing.


While things were 'better' they still weren't great. Three months later, we ended up back in the ER because "things just weren't right." Well, he stumped the doctors - we were told - We don't know what's wrong with you...


That night, we were transferred to a hospital 3.5 hours from home. Thankfully, our children were able to be watched by close friends so that I could be with him in the hospital. Preliminary tests and imaging are concerning. There are many layers to his condition and doctors are still working to find the cause. Please provide our family some privacy as to the specifics of his condition, but as we have more information, I will post an update. We feel that the doctors are doing a thorough job trying to get to the bottom of his complicated situation. To say the least, this has put a serious strain on our family, not just financially, but mentally and emotionally.


Thank you to all of those that have reached out with calls, texts, and messages. Please forgive me if I'm not able to respond to them all. Thank you to all of those that are praying for us and continuing to pray. We know the power of prayer and we are so very thankful!


These funds will help cover medical expenses and the travel costs as we navigate this difficult time. We're now a single family income on my teacher salary, and with the rising cost of fuel and groceries, that doesn't go very far. Every bit of support means so much to us right now. If you can please share this so more people can see it, that would be great. More than anything, please pray for our family!


We trust in the Father’s will, knowing that our help comes from Him, the Maker of heaven and earth (Psalm 121)


Thank you for supporting our family ❤️

Jason, Angelica, and kids

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