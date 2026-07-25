Help the Brown family!

I met the brown family originally to buy a motorcycle only to find out their family is being evicted. To which they asked for my help packing and they’d take money off of the bike. They have 3 children, mom works tirelessly to support her family while dad is out of work in Florida trying to get jobs in Michigan. Unfortunately her hours were cut without reason and she has at this point no where to really turn to, I’d like to help this family and surprise them with enough to get them on their feet and more. This family has been through a lot and deserves a break 🙏🩷 I hope me reaching out to the community can do wonders and I can get them into a better situation where they can survive