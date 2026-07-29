GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help the Austin Family Get Back on Stable Ground

Goal$26,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStephen Austin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stephen Austin

Help the Austin Family Get Back on Stable Ground

My name is Stephen Austin. I am a husband, a father of two, and I work full-time in manufacturing/industrial work. I am starting this fundraiser because my family has reached a point where several financial pressures have stacked up at once, and we are trying to get back on stable ground before things get worse.

This is not easy for me to ask. I believe in working hard, taking care of my family, and doing everything I can before asking others for help. But inflation, medical expenses, car trouble, home repairs, and debt have created a spiral that has become harder and harder to climb out of.

One of the biggest challenges our family has faced is my wife’s battle with Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s is expensive to treat, and it has led to many hospital visits over the years. Between medical bills, ongoing care, and the everyday cost of trying to keep our household moving, the financial pressure has become overwhelming. It has gotten to the point where I am close to taking out another loan just to buy groceries, and I do not want to keep digging the hole deeper if there is another way forward.

We are asking for help with practical needs that would make a real difference for our family.

Our goal is to raise $26,000, which would help cover:

$1,000 for school clothes and supplies for our two children before school starts in August

$2,500 for car repairs, including brakes, a power steering line, air vent/AC work, and a window actuator replacement

$4,000 for needed home repairs, including roof replacement, outside septic work, and a new circuit box and breakers

$15,000 toward debt and bills, including personal loans, car loans, medical debt, and car loans

$2,000 for an emergency cushion and a small family reset after the most urgent needs are handled

Any funds raised will go toward the essentials first: school needs for the kids, transportation, home repairs, medical expenses, and getting caught up on debt and bills. If we are blessed enough to reach the goal, anything beyond the urgent needs would help us build a small cushion so we are not one emergency away from falling behind again.

I know many families are struggling right now, so I do not ask lightly. If you are able to give, any amount would help. If you cannot give, sharing this fundraiser or praying for us would mean more than you know.

I will post updates as we make progress and show how the money is being used, whether that is school supplies bought, repairs scheduled, bills paid down, medical costs handled, or steps taken to get our family back on solid footing.

Thank you for reading this, for caring, for sharing, for praying, and for helping our family through this season. We are deeply grateful.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve