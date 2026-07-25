Help Tevin Continue His Education at Mississippi S

Hello everyone,

My name is Tevin, and I am currently a student at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. I am passionate about completing my education and building a future that will allow me to make a positive impact on my family and community.

As I prepare for the upcoming semester, I am facing financial challenges that I cannot overcome on my own. I am working part-time, but with only about 12 hours of work each week, I have been unable to earn enough to meet my upcoming financial obligations before the semester begins.

I am raising funds to help cover:

🎓 My remaining student account balance of $378 which must be paid before I can continue my studies. 🏡 My student housing expenses of $798 so I can remain near campus while attending classes.

My goal is to raise $1,176 by August 1, 2026. Reaching this goal will allow me to return to school without the burden of these outstanding expenses and continue pursuing the education I've worked so hard for.

Every donation—no matter the size—is deeply appreciated and brings me one step closer to returning to campus. If you're unable to give financially, I would be grateful if you would share this fundraiser with others and keep me in your prayers.

Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, and investing in my future. Your generosity means more than words can express.

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." — Proverbs 16:3