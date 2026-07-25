Help Tessa and Aubrey stay in college

My friend Aubrey and I are both continuing college as sophomores, hoping to stay on track with our education together. We’ve always dreamed of furthering our education, but neither of our parents are able to help pay for college. That means we’re figuring everything out ourselves, and we’ve only had each other’s support through this journey.





We’re raising funds to cover tuition, get a used car so we can drive to work instead of walking, and secure an apartment over the summer due to problems at home. Without this support, we risk being unable to pay for college and could be kicked out, which would make it even harder to pursue our goals. Having a car would make it possible for us to work and stay safe, and an apartment would give us the stability we need for the next couple semesters.





Your help would give us the financial and motivational boost to get through this year and continue our journey into life. We would be so grateful for any support you can give, and every contribution will make a difference in helping us build a brighter future with the Lord guiding us.