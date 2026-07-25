Help Terran Recover from a Severe Firework Injury

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,

We are humbly asking for your prayers and financial support for Terran after a tragic accident. Terran was hit in the face by a firework shell, resulting in serious injuries that require extensive medical care, surgeries, treatments, medications, and follow-up care. The road to recovery is long and costly, and the medical bills are mounting quickly.

Your donations will directly help cover hospital stays, specialist visits, reconstructive procedures, pain management, rehabilitation, and any additional medical needs that arise. Even small contributions add up to make a meaningful impact, allowing Terran to focus on healing rather than financial worry.

Terran has shown incredible strength and faith through this painful ordeal. We are trusting God as the ultimate Healer and Provider during this time.

Encouraging Bible Verses (NIV):

Jeremiah 17:14: “Heal me, LORD, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise.”

James 5:14-15: “Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up.”

Psalm 103:2-3: “Praise the LORD, my soul, and forget not all his benefits—who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases.”

Philippians 4:19: “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support—whether through giving, sharing this campaign, or lifting Terran up in prayer. Your kindness is a powerful reminder of God’s love in action. Updates on Terran’s progress will be posted regularly.

God bless you abundantly!