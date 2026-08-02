Help Teresa get hearing-aids

My friend Teresa has delt with severe hearing loss for years. Never dreaming that she could ever own hearing aids, as it was too costly for the fixed income she lives on. I want to change that. I took her to the ENT and she had a hearing touch which confirmed what we already knew. She has severe hearing loss and is in need of hearing aids. The Dr said $2,600 will cover the hearing-aids after insurance. I want to help her get there. But I can’t do it on my own. Would you like to join me? :)