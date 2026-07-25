Help Teddy Thrive

Hi, my name is Teddy, and I’m just a puppy looking for the best life possible.

Teddy was dropped off with a litter of other puppies and needed someone to give him a safe, loving home. I couldn’t turn my back on him, and I’ve been doing everything I can to give him the care he deserves.

As he’s growing, so are his needs. I’m working hard to make sure he always has healthy food, regular veterinary checkups, vaccinations, and preventive care. I’d also like to build a small emergency fund so that if Teddy ever gets sick or injured, I can get him the care he needs right away without having to worry about the cost.

Your support would help cover:

Teddy’s monthly food Routine vet visits and vaccinations Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention An emergency savings fund for unexpected medical expenses

Every donation, no matter the size, helps give Teddy the happy, healthy life he deserves. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read Teddy’s story and for helping me give him the best life possible. Every act of kindness makes a difference, and Teddy and I are incredibly grateful for your support.



