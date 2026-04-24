HELP TED REBUILD AFTER DEED FRAUD AND AMPUTATION

I'm a high school college graduate. After a Car accident rejoined amputation of my leg I could not return to the Electrician trade despite high school graduation and college. Consequently, after physical fight for injury improvement, I stayed motivated then retrained myself in property management and development. Since infant parents raised us in a large home along with raising many physical and mentally disabled. I continued these family experiences during my property management Coordinated leasing through community mental and physically handicap facilities. I owned properties throughout various counties and was gaining success to build a large Cancer Center and Trilevel Storage units, along with my 17 rentals, and former primary home I built. Except for my current primary house, scammers stole all my properties by via recorded fraudulent deeds and the government facilitated the theft during a 18 year fight. Overwhelmed, I had a stroke and again I fought and regain my constructive function through therapy, exercise and natural diet.

After conjuring up many years past taxes, despite my CPA and IRS Collections saying I owe nothing the IRS departments fights internally leaving me with the eventual loss of my home. I'm not along. Hope others will join to litigate through the Federal Claims Courts to recover losses from government misconduct

Never giving up and rebuilding makes me productive for my community