Help Teacher After Back Surgery

I am a first grade teacher and love teaching ! In October of 2025, I started having severe leg pain and tripping. Ended up in the ER and was diagnosed with drop foot . As we proceeded with testing over the coming months it was discovered that my lower spine was crushed and I my peroneal nerve was being severed . I had back surgery in January and was out of the classroom for 8 weeks. The pain is gone and I am back at work ! The foot drop continues… Right now I am doing a lot of physical therapy but have medical bills going into collections. Any help would be so greatly appreciated!!