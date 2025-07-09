Help Taylor With Long-Term Care After Car Accident

On July 23, 2026, our family’s lives changed in an instant.





Our daughter Taylor, her husband Anthony, and their daughter Layla were involved in a devastating car crash after another driver reportedly suffered a seizure and struck their vehicle at approximately 80 mph directly on Taylor’s door.





By the grace of God, Layla walked away without physical injuries, and Anthony sustained only minor injuries. While we are incredibly thankful for their safety, Taylor suffered devastating injuries and is facing a long and difficult road to recovery.





She has already undergone multiple surgeries with more to go with many challenges ahead, including extensive rehabilitation and months away from work. As they navigate this life-changing event, the medical expenses, lost income, travel costs, and other unexpected financial burdens continue to grow.





Taylor is one of the strongest, kindest people you’ll ever meet. She has always been there for those she loves, and now it’s our turn to be there for her.





If you are able, please consider donating. No amount is too small, and every contribution will help ease the financial burden so Taylor and her family can focus on what truly matters—her healing and recovery.





If donating isn’t possible, we would be so grateful if you would share this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Every share helps us reach more people.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, kindness, generosity, and support. Your love has carried our family through these incredibly difficult days, and we are forever grateful.





Please continue to keep Taylor in your prayers as she continues to fight through this long journey toward healing.





You may also consider donating directly via Zelle 832-465-9357 Esmeralda Cordova so Taylor can have immediate access to funds.





God Bless You!

Joe and Esmeralda Cordova



