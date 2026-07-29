Help Taylor Pursue Graduate Studies in Hawaii

Talofa lava. My name is Taylor Lagaaia from Samoa. I have been admitted to pursue a Master of Public Administration degree in Hawaii and have been blessed to receive a scholarship toward my studies. I am seeking assistance with the remaining costs associated with relocation, housing, visa requirements, books, and other educational expenses. My goal is to gain the knowledge and skills needed to strengthen public service and contribute to the development of Samoa upon my return.





Any donation, no matter the amount, is sincerely appreciated. Every contribution will help me take this important step toward achieving my educational goals. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous help. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. Fa’afetai tele lava.



