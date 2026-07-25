Help Taylea Attend SOLD Season School of Disciples

My name is Taylea Grace Montoya, I am currently living on Maui, Hawaii. I am from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Most of you know me as Dominic and Michelle Montoya only daughter or a passionate Christian who loves Jesus!!!

With excitement I am writing you this letter to ask if you would consider joining hands with me financially! I have been presented with an opportunity to attended SOLD School in Orlando Florida. Two women who are currently mentoring me, Lauren Labat and Erin Reed, introduced me to this program and as of now I have been excepted into this beautiful, Holy Spirit filled School! You may ask what is SOLD School and what does it mean to my walk with Christ?

SOLD School is a three month (13 weeks) long discipleship program in Florida, Orlando. Leaders will host living rooms to teach curriculum and classes, about the Bible, to help further our knowledge of evangelism and learning to spread our faith. In this community I will be learning to be Fathered by God, partake in deep prayer rooms and fasting weekly, growing in prophetic, church planting, how to become a good wife and mother, and deliverance and healing, and most importantly (to me) worship . We will be living in two houses separated by gender to be in fellowship with like-mind individuals who love God deeply. I am most looking forward to weekly worship nights, Bible studies, weekly going into local communities and building bonds with families praying over them, and break bread together weekly! We’ll be going through 3 books, Final Quest - By Rick Joyner, Experience the Depths of Jesus Christ - Jeaynne Guyon, Tortured for Christ -Richard Wurmbrand. Every week will also be going into the city and offering food, prayer, and testimonies to the homeless and those in need. The Lord did not bless me with sisters, but one of the best parts of Sold is I will be walking hand in hand with the two woman who the Father has radically blessed me with, Siena Delima and Caetyln Johannes.