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Help Tash-medical and emergency vision expenses

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$8,525 USD

Fundraiser created byLisa Lawrence

Fundraiser funds will be received by Natasha Trompler

Help Tash-medical and emergency vision expenses

Tash is one of the most kind and generous people I have ever known. Now, it's our turn to help her. She is a survivor. After years of abuse in a DV situation, she was brave and able to break free to a safer environment. As she has been healing and mending the pieces, she has also developed some physical and health related symptoms. Her most immediate need is cataract surgery to save her eyesight. This is currently scheduled for July 28, but they won't do it unless she can pay upfront. She is an elementary school teacher. If we can all pitch in and help her get this surgery while school is out for the summer, it will be the biggest blessing. This will keep her from having to take any extra days off work and find herself even farther behind financially.


She also needs some imaging and diagnostic testing for some other health issues. At this time, she does not have the finances for this either. We all are praying that this is nothing serious, but without the ability to get the diagnostics, what may not be serious now, could develop into something major.


Even though she broke free from her abuser over 3 years ago, she is still in constant family court hearings trying to make sure her girls' needs are met. This along with other expenses and her limited income, even with child support, does not allow her to take care of her own needs. Her ex may even be going to jail soon, for several months to a year. This will likely interrupt the regular receipt of child support. She gives everything she has to and for her children, even to the point of selling her plasma twice a week just to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.


Please help me help her at least take care of these two immediate medical/health related needs as soon as possible.


Update:: 7/23/2026

Further examinations and consultations with the eye doctor have confirmed that this particularly aggressive form of cataract, posterior subcapsular cataract, is definitely attributed to severe and/or repeated head trauma. Tash had both severe and repeated for the duration of her marriage to her abuser. Again, It is with gratitude and by the grace of God that she is still with us on this earth today. Now, we all have the opportunity to help keep her ex from being able to continue to physically hurt her through the long term effects of those years of abuse.


God is good, and will provide for this surgery just 5 days away as I type this. This fundraiser is currently at 44%!

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