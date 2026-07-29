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Help Tara Beat Lyme Disease

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTara Oehlmann

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tara Oehlmann

Help Tara Beat Lyme Disease

🌟💫 Greetings, Friends and Family! 🌟💫

I’m reaching out to you today from a place of deep gratitude—and yes, a bit of desperation. 😅 It's not every day that one sets out on a personal crusade against an illness as relentless as Lyme disease or battles the stubborn critter called Bartonella. But here I am, in the thick of it, fighting for my health and the health of those close to me—and your support could be our lifeline! 🙏

You might remember when I first mentioned feeling off-balance, dealing with chronic fatigue that just wouldn't quit. Little did we know then how deeply these symptoms would dig into every corner of our lives. As an artist and a grandma who loves to travel and immerse herself in the arts community, this has been one heck of a detour from my cherished routines. It’s like being on stage with no music—stumbling through life without rhythm or reason. 😖

The reality is stark: these conditions are not just about me anymore; they're deeply affecting our entire family. My daughter, who also happens to be an amazing mom herself, has felt the weight of this struggle right alongside me. We’ve had to cancel trips and postpone dreams because simply getting through each day can feel like a heroic act!

But amidst all this hardship, I find hope in every message you send or hug you give—the kind that makes you believe there's magic left in the world even on your worst days. This campaign isn’t just about raising funds; it's about tapping into our community's strength to make strides against an illness that feels like a shadow creeping across our lives.

Your donation, every dollar, can help us turn this corner—and not just for me or my family, but for others out there who are perhaps too overwhelmed by their own battles with Lyme disease and Bartonella to speak up. By donating today, you’re saying yes to hope, yes to empowerment, and yes to making a difference in the lives of those affected by these debilitating illnesses.

So here's my heartfelt plea: let’s rally together as we always have—with love, with support, with courage! If I can be that spark of inspiration for you, then please consider supporting this cause close to our hearts. Together, we can make a tangible difference and perhaps even help someone else find their voice again amidst the chaos. 🙌

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—and may every step forward bring us closer as friends, family, and fighters against all odds! 💪🧡

With gratitude and determination,

[Your Name]

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