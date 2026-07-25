Help Tanya and Mark through this trying time!

I’m writing this on behalf of my very good genuine hard working family members Mark & Tanya Hansen. They have been pillars in thier community for 20yrs. Unfortunately instead of helping others, they’re now the ones needing assistance and support.

Mark has been a dedicated very hard working logging supervisor and all around great well respected man.. unfortunately hospitalized for almost 2 weeks. He’s dealing with vascular & renal failure as well as numerous blockages .Medical teams are still trying to make a plan of action as to how to help him .. a surgery is inevitable and the stay in Victoria will be a lengthy process. We’re looking to raise some funding to help cover the expenses they are now facing for hotels .. food bills etc @ the peak of tourist season. The short term disability he is entitled to sadly doesn't cover the bills at all.

Their family is in crisis and every little bit helps.

Thank you in advance for your support. Funds will go to cover every day expenses and out of town costs so Mark has his loved one's beside him in him most desperate time and his peace of mind the bills at home will be covered .We the family thank you for the support XOXO