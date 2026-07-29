Help Talya Sallie Recover from Gunshot Head Wound

On May 13th, my 18-year-old daughter, Talya Sallie, was shot in the head by an ex-boyfriend who didn't want to take "no" for an answer. The ICU doctors told us things did not look good as far as her survival, and that if by chance she did survive, she would never be the same and never be able to move the left side of her body because the bullet had gone through the right side of her brain.





She was on life support for several days and then transferred to a trauma hospital in Cleveland, OH for emergency neurological surgery. Thankfully, she actually woke up after the surgery! It was a miracle! And she has been slowly getting better ever since.





However, she still suffers from paralysis on her left side, primarily her left arm. She cannot walk, groom, or bathe herself yet. She is blind in one eye, deaf in one ear, and suffering from a severely painful hematoma behind her right eye. She will need more neurological surgeries in the near future. She is currently in a trauma rehab facility that is far away from us and expensive to travel to and visit. And she will need a lot of medical equipment, supplies, and a slight bathroom remodel for us to be able to bring her home.





We are humbly asking for a little bit of help until her SSD finally kicks in, in a few months, and to help cover the things health insurance does not. (Hospital bed, bathroom rails, etc...) We thank you in advance for prayers, well wishes, shares, and any donations you feel moved to give. God bless you all!



