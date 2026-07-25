HELP TALLULAH SURVIVE! -VET FEES

TALLULAH was born early in a litter of 7 pups. She has thrived up until now. She isn’t eating much and her glucose levels are slowly dropping. Medical exam fees are insanely expensive but her life is priceless! She needs a full exam and any medical procedure that may follow. I’m asking for help to reach that goal. If you could donate even just a dollar that would be immensely and humbly appreciated. She was the runt of the litter and it’s a miracle that she has survived this long. Please help her survive all together and live a long happy playful life. She is the sweetest most tiny baby girl I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing and I would love if she were able to spread her cuteness to others. Please help TALLULAH survive and thrive.

-❤️🐶