Help Take the Load Off Our Mom's Shoulders

Two Mountains. One Incredible Woman.





This is a fundraiser for a woman who's been carrying huge burdens for a very long time. It's a heavy subject, but we're hoping that by the end of this fundraiser, she can finally get something off her chest.





Our Mom is a devoted Mother of six children (with four still living at home), Grandma to eight really cutie grandchildren, a loyal Sister and Aunt, and a beloved first-grade Teacher. After the unexpected and heartbreaking loss of our Dad two years ago, she has somehow continued carrying her family with remarkable strength. But long before that, she had already been carrying more than her fair share,

She's had the weight of the world on her shoulders.





Two globes, actually.





Before anyone thinks I am making light of her heavy burdens... I absolutely am, and I'm hoping to make it even lighter.





She's spent a lifetime supporting everyone around her. The gravity of the situation is the daily discomfort and pain should get insurance to cover some of the cost, but we are hoping to raise $25,000 to help cover a breast reduction procedure and recovery costs that follow. This isn't about vanity. It's about supporting an incredible, hardworking, self-sacrificing woman with both hands.





She's been front-loading enough responsibility already, and we'd love to help her stand a little taller and breathe a little easier.





If our mom has ever made you laugh, prayed for you, made you a meal, taught you something, welcomed you into her home and shown you her incredible talent for hospitality, we'd be grateful for a contribution of ANY SIZE. Whether you can give $10 or $800.85, every donation helps lighten the load. We hope her cups will runneth over with your generosity instead.





Thank you for helping our mom begin the next chapter of her life with just a little less on her shoulders, a whole lot more support from the people who love her.