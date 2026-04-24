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Help take independent artist beyond Carolina

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBelechew Lemons

Fundraiser funds will be received by Belechew Lemons

Help take independent artist beyond Carolina

Help Us Take Independent Artists Beyond North Carolina


My name is Belechew Lemons, and today we are raising funds to help independent artists from North Carolina and other underserved communities go on tour, gain exposure, and create life-changing opportunities through music, creativity, faith, and mentorship.


There are so many talented artists who never get the chance to be seen or heard simply because they lack resources, guidance, financial support, and strong connections. Some never receive support at all. Our mission is bigger than music we want to inspire people from low-budget and underserved communities to believe that their circumstances do not define their future.


This tour is about showing young creators, dreamers, and entrepreneurs that through faith, hard work, dedication, and the right support system, they can build a better life and achieve goals that once felt impossible.


The funds raised will help cover:

  1. Transportation and travel expenses for artists
  2. Tour lodging and food
  3. Studio equipment and recording costs
  4. Marketing and promotional materials
  5. Performance opportunities and event bookings
  6. Building a Carolina-based independent label and studio
  7. Creating mentorship and artist development opportunities for upcoming talent


Our long-term vision is to establish a strong independent music label and studio based in the Carolinas — a place where local talent can grow, create, and succeed without feeling like they have to leave home to chase their dreams.


Every donation, share, and prayer helps move this vision forward. Whether you give $1 or $500, you are helping create opportunities, inspire hope, and invest in the next generation of artists, leaders, and entrepreneurs out of the Carolina’s.


Thank you for believing in us and helping us turn dreams into reality.


Together, we can prove that greatness can come from anywhere and that there is always more to life than the circumstances people are born into.








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