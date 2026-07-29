Help Taiwo Recover After Stroke

I suffered a stroke and am currently on the road to recovery. The stroke has affected my movement and daily activities, and I urgently need continuous physiotherapy and rehabilitation to regain strength, mobility, and independence.

My doctors have recommended consistent therapy sessions for proper recovery. Unfortunately, the cost of ongoing treatment, transportation, medications, and rehabilitation support is more than I can manage at this time.

The funds raised will go directly toward:

Physiotherapy sessions

Rehabilitation therapy

Medical consultations

Required medications

Mobility support (if needed)

Stroke recovery requires time, consistency, and professional care. With your support, I can continue my rehabilitation journey and work toward regaining my strength and independence.

Any donation, prayer, or share of this campaign means a lot to me. Thank you for supporting my recovery.