Help Sweet Nora Recover From Brain Surgery

Our Sweet Nora’s Unexpected Journey





Just days ago, our family was living life as normal. Then everything changed.





After noticing that baby Nora’s head was growing more quickly than expected, her pediatrician ordered a head ultrasound. Those results immediately sent her to the emergency room, where an MRI confirmed every parent’s worst nightmare—our precious girl has obstructive hydrocephalus, a condition where a blockage prevents the normal flow of fluid in the brain.





Within hours, Nora was transferred by ambulance to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she came under the care of renowned pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. William E. Whitehead and his incredible team.





A Miracle in the Middle of the Storm





Even in the fear and uncertainty, we could see God’s hand at work.





Dr. Whitehead determined that Nora was an excellent candidate for an Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy (ETV), a procedure that can restore the normal flow of fluid without placing a permanent shunt. She was also invited to participate in an important clinical study that will help doctors better understand and treat children with hydrocephalus for years to come.





Her surgery was a complete success.





The surgeon described it as “textbook perfect.”





Our sweet girl is now recovering in her parents’ arms, and if all continues to go well, she’ll be able to go home soon. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for God’s faithfulness, the amazing medical team, and every person who has prayed for Nora.





Why We’re Asking for Help





While we are incredibly thankful for Nora’s successful surgery, this journey is far from over.





Emergency ambulance transport, specialized pediatric brain surgery, hospitalization, follow-up appointments, imaging, medications, and ongoing monitoring all come with significant expenses. In addition, Nora’s parents are facing lost income while staying by her bedside, along with travel, meals, lodging, and other unexpected costs.





Like many families, they are discovering that insurance does not always cover every expense, especially with emergency specialty care.





If you feel led, your gift—no matter the size—will help ease the financial burden so they can focus entirely on what matters most: helping Nora heal.





How You Can Help





Pray for Nora’s continued healing and recovery. Pray for wisdom for her medical team during the months ahead. Pray for peace, strength, and rest for her parents and family. Share this page with others who may want to support Nora’s journey. If you’re able, consider making a financial gift.





Every prayer, every share, and every donation means more than words can express.





Thank You





This journey began with fear, but it has already become a testimony of God’s goodness.





Nora’s participation in this groundbreaking hydrocephalus study may help countless children in the future. What an incredible blessing to know that her story could bring hope to so many other families.





Thank you for standing beside our family during one of the hardest moments of our lives.





“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1





With grateful hearts,





Nora’s Family



