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Help Swaibu Children Foundation

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created bySahibdeep Singh Gill

Help Swaibu Children Foundation

My name is Sahib. I'm raising funds for my friend Brian Opondo, who runs Swaibu Children Foundation, an orphanage in Uganda for children in need. Brian has dedicated his life to caring for orphans and vulnerable kids, providing them with food, shelter, education, and a sense of family. With daily struggles to provide, he’s hoping to find more long-term potential support for these kids.


Uganda is currently experiencing significant inflation, which has made it much harder for Brian to cover the costs of food, school supplies, and basic necessities. The rising prices have put a strain on the foundation’s resources, and Brian wants to ensure the kids have enough to eat, and can continue their education. He’s also struggling to keep up with important bills like rent and electricity, which are essential for keeping the orphanage running.


Your support will go directly toward providing food, school supplies, covering bills, and more for the Swaibu Children Foundation. Every donation, no matter the size, will help make a difference in these children’s lives. If you’d like to see more about Brian’s work, you can find him on TikTok at @0brian.swaibu.0 . Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. May God bless you and keep you and make His face shine upon you 🤍

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