Help Susan and Rob financially following accident

This Campaign has been created to help Susan and Rob following the car accident she was involved in on May 17th. Susan was life flighted to ICU in Kansas City following the accident and is currently still in the hospital. The both of them have already missed a week of work, are down a vehicle and Rob is driving back and forth to be with her. Susan has some healing to do and will need to do some rehabilitation following her hospitalization due to her injuries.

Let's help by donations, prayers, sharing as anything is appreciated!

Funds will be received by Cheryl, Susan's sister, and distributed directly to Susan and Rob.