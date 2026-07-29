Help support us getting a safe vehicle

Help Us Protect Our Special-Needs Children — Their Lives Depend on It

Hi, we’re Alex and Colleen Gereben — parents fighting every single day to keep our children safe.

Our two beautiful children have special needs. One of our children is non-verbal, uses a wheelchair,

and suffers from serious gastrointestinal complications that require frequent, urgent visits to the

hospital.

For most families, getting to the hospital is simple. For us… it can be life or death.

Living in Isolation — When Help Can’t Reach You

We live nearly two miles from the nearest paved road in a remote area. Ambulances struggle to

reach us, and every emergency becomes a race against time.

Our Only Lifeline Is Failing

Our only vehicle is breaking down. Sometimes it won’t even move. We live in constant fear of not

being able to reach the hospital in time.

Why We’re Asking for Help

We need a reliable used SUV to safely transport our children to medical care, school, and

emergencies.

This is not a luxury. This is survival.

What Your Support Will Do

- Provide safe transportation

- Ensure access to life-saving care

- Reduce emergency risks

- Give our family peace of mind

Our Goal: $5,000

This will cover a used SUV, repairs, and registration.

Please Help Us

Every donation brings us closer to safety and hope.

Thank you for your kindness and support